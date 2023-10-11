Juventus, Fagioli investigated for online betting on illegal platforms: he risks up to 3 years of disqualification

An investigation that risks sinking a promise from Juventus and the Italian national team. It is the one opened in recent months by the Turin prosecutor’s office, which is investigating illegal online betting platforms. Among the users of these sites would be a young player from the Vecchia Signora: the 22-year-old midfielder Nicolò Fagioli.

The risks for the player’s career do not come so much from possible criminal proceedings, which could lead to the payment of a fine, but from the sporting investigation. The prosecutor’s office of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has in fact opened an investigation for violation of the betting ban, which provides for a disqualification of no less than 3 years (in addition to a fine of 25 thousand euros).

The sporting justice code prohibits managers and professionals from placing bets on official matches organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA.

The investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office would have fewer consequences on the footballer’s career. The file was opened in recent months to investigate unlicensed betting platforms. The Turin police flying squad has identified a group that manages betting, plus another group of users. In the latter, Fagioli’s emerged. If the hypothesis were verified, it would be a contravention which is generally resolved with an oblation, which extinguishes the crime.