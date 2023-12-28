Juventus, Exor ready to cover the entire capital increase

After the resolution on the 200 million euro capital increase of Juventus, Exor – the holding of the Agnelli-Elkann family, majority shareholder of the Juventus club – signed a letter of intent in which it said it was willing to cover the amount for entire, if the other shareholders were to refuse to participate in the new capital strengthening. Exor had undertaken to subscribe to its portion of the capital increase, equal to 128 million euros, so much so that on 27 October it paid 80 million, while on 15 December a further 47 million euros arrived. In an official press release he explains: «The Company, following the announcement of the Capital Increase, sent a request for the submission of offers for the establishment of a banking consortium to a panel of Italian and foreign banking institutions of primary standing. guarantee or, alternatively, to act on the basis of a commitment as global coordinators on the basis of the so-called “best effort” and therefore without assuming guarantee commitments”, we now read in a note.

«The offers received for both the establishment of a Banking Consortium and the Best Effort Option reflect the difficult conditions of the capital markets in the second half of 2023. Therefore, also in consideration of the current context, Juventus – given the availability of Exor – has, in parallel with the aforementioned discussions with the banking institutions, initiated and conducted negotiations with Exor to define the possible commitment of the shareholder to the subscription and release of the New Shares, which were not subscribed at the end of the Capital Increase, following which the main terms of the agreements between Juventus and EXOR were reflected in a letter of commitment”, the Juventus note continues.

Exor ready to cover the entire Juventus capital increase: it can rise above 63%

The letter “provides for Exor's commitment, unconditional and irrevocable, to subscribe to the New Shares resulting from the Capital Increase at the offer price which are not subscribed at the end of the offer for a maximum total amount of euro 72 million and in exchange for the Guarantee and Underwriting Commitment undertaken, the payment to the Shareholder of a fee at market conditions equal to 2.5% of the Guarantee and Underwriting Commitment and, therefore, equal to €1.8 million”.

If Exor were to be called upon to pay the 72 million euros in question, its stake in the Juventus club would rise above the current 63.8%.

