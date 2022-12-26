Juve, Exor deposits the names of the board: who is there and who is not

Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Maurizio Scanavino, Gianluca Ferrero, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello. These are the names indicated by Exor NVmajority shareholder of Juventus, for the new board of directors of the Juventus club which will be appointed by the shareholders’ meeting of Juventus Football Club SpA which will be held, in the ordinary session and on a single call, on 18 January 2023. The list, which also contains the proposed resolutions that the shareholder Exor NV (holder of a stake equal to 63.8% of the share capital) formulated in order, respectively, to the number of members of the board of directors, his term of office, as well as the determination of the remuneration due to its members, is available to the public at the Company’s registered office in via Druento 175 in Turin, on the Company’s website (www.juventus.com, section Clubs, Investors, Shareholders’ Meetings) as well as on the authorized storage site “1Info” (www.1info.it). In addition to Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved, Maurizio Arrivabene, the managing director who had launched the maxi capital increase of 400 million, are leaving.

