Juventus enters the NFT market, acronym of “Non Fungible Tokens”, that is: non-fungible tokens.

This is the new frontier of the digital economy: it is a special kind of cryptographic token which represents something unique. NFTs are not mutually interchangeable, unlike cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and many network or utility tokens.

The exclusivity of NFTs is certified thanks to a blockchain which validates them in a similar way to what happens with cryptocurrency transactions. Precisely for this characteristic, the collecting market flourishes, in which “Juventus has always been a protagonist, for the memorable items linked to its more than 100-year-old history, but also thanks to more recent initiatives, such as the special jerseys offered for sale on the online store, always welcomed with great enthusiasm by the fans and sold out in a few hours of sales ”, as the Juventus club itself explains.

The first step in this new era of football-business will take place on June 27, when Juventus is adidas will present the shirt home 2021/2022, which has already been seen on some occasions, which will be auctioned in its very high definition 3D digital version.

The Turin club intends to make its digital contents available through a wide-ranging project, which – after the partnership with Socios and the license with the fantasy football of SoRare – it will also include collaborations with artists and connections with real-world experiences.

Another significant partnership is the one with the Californian NFT Pro by Geer, which takes into consideration the limited environmental impact in the technological choices on blockchain and uses Palm, a new sustainable NFT protocol built on Ethereum.