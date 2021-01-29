Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, an expert in the players’ transfer market, revealed that Juventus is ready to enter into negotiations with French Lyon, in order to buy the French team star Hossam Awar, after attempts by the “old lady” to join him last summer failed.

He pointed out that «the Bianconeri» will soon make an offer to buy the player that was wanted in 2020 from several European clubs, headed by Arsenal of England, but no agreement was reached regarding the financial compensation that Lyon requested to dispense with the services of Awar.

Awar’s contract with Lyon expires in the summer of 2023, but officials of the French club will not object to selling him if they receive a tempting offer, but that the sale will take place in the next “summer mercato”, given that the team is currently competing strongly to win the French League, and that is why he refuses Abandoning basic elements, such as Awar and Dutch Memphis Depay, whom Barcelona want to include at the request of his compatriot Ronald Koeman, the coach of “Barça”.

It is noteworthy that Awar played 16 games this season, including 14 basic games, although his outcome with the team is still weak, as he only scored 3 goals and made 3 assists.