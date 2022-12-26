The new Juventus Board of Directors is made up of “only” five names, chosen by Exor to lead the Juventus club: they will be elected by the shareholders’ meeting to be held on 18 January. A choice imposed from above, by John Elkann’s holding company, which owns a stake equal to 63.8% of the company’s share capital.

The list includes two independent directors, Fioranna Vittoria Negri, accountant, and Laura Cappiello, expert in law and supervisory bodies; Maurizio Scanavino, recently appointed general manager of Juventus, ready to assume the role of managing director from 18 January; Gianluca Ferrero, accountant chosen by John Elkann as president of the company; Diego Pistone with extensive experience in finance and control of many companies.

The new board will remain in office for three years until the approval of the 2025 budget. There are no sports figures: this means that for now the coach Massimiliano Allegri will be in charge of the entire “field” area, confirmed by Elkann at the helm team technique.

No news at the top management: there is no great ex, such as Pavel Nedved was until his resignation as vice president: there was much talk of the name of Alessandro Del Piero whose quotations had risen in recent days, but even he has not found – at least for now – a place in society.

As anticipated by John Elkann himself, the new Board of Directors will be made up of “highly professional figures from a technical and legal point of view”.

He will have to take charge of a Juventus at the center of criminal and sporting investigations for the capital gains affair and the salary maneuver during the pandemic, and will have to turn around the standings of a team currently in third place in Serie A with the season ready to restart next January 4 after the winter break.