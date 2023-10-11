Juventus celebrates 100 years of Agnelli. “Elkann is hungry for victories, but he must find a partner with money”

Juventus celebrated Agnelli’s century at the helm of the Juventus club. The family continues to demonstrate its attachment and love towards the Lady and the capital increases in recent years are full proof of this.

Last in chronological order is the 200 million that will arrive soon from Exor which, in addition to fixing the budget next summer, will allow strategies to be set during the purchasing phase to strengthen the squad.

Del Piero, ‘return to Juve? who knows what the future holds for us?

“How close have I been to returning or how close am I to doing so? In reality I have never left, what has been established in 19 years here is something unique so I don’t feel like I have left, it is obvious that the streets they have split and who knows what the future holds for us, but as a demonstration tonight (the celebrations of the Agnellis’ 100 years with Juve, ed.) of what the union is and the pleasure that I have in being here and the fans with myself”.







“Elkann, as the owner and helmsman of companies, knows well that to remain competitive on the market continuous investments are needed – writes Marcello Chirico on calciomercato.com – And if Exor is not willing to put in too much of its own money in the next few years (it has already put in around a billion euros recently) it must speed up the search for that partner that we have been hearing about for some time, so that he can lend a hand and allow Juventus to return to winning ways in the short term. Only in this way will we be able to continue to live up to the motto ‘winning is not important, but the only thing that matters’.”

Juventus, the future of Massimiliano Allegri: Champions League crossroads of the season

“Speaking of this, Elkann also told Allegri that he hopes to be able to continue filling the trophy room with more victories. This means that the family’s desire to win has not run out, and that Allegri will still have to contribute. The idea is therefore to continue with him”, – points out Marcello Chirico on calciomercato.com. What about the future of the Juventus coach sees qualification for the Champions League as a condition for remaining at the helm of Juventus also next season (his contract expires in June 2024). “If it doesn’t happen, then his position could really be seriously questioned. But if he achieves that qualification, 99% of the time we will continue with him.”

Elkann, ‘Juventus means passion, it’s family love’

“The meaning of Juventus? It can also be felt here this evening and it is in the name of Juventus which is youth. There are many young people and children linked to Juventus and I am happy that we can watch it from home because it is a strong moment. The bond of our family has been going on for 100 years, the most important thing is how we feel it this evening but also how everyone who follows us is this strong passion of my family and of all the Juventus families”, the words of John Elkann, speaking on Sky Sport during the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Agnelli family.

Juventus celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Agnelli family, ovation for Vialli in the 9th minute of the match between the Juventus legends

In the ninth minute of the first half, when Juventus White and Juventus Black are 2-2, the game stops: from the stands of the PalaAlpitour where the Juventus legends, on the pitch, compete on the occasion of the celebration for 100 years of Agnelli ownership, the choir to remember Gianluca Vialli and everyone stands up to clap and chant ‘Luca Vialli scores for us’.

