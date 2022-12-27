Elkann’s Juventus restarts with the new board of directors

There Juventus filed the list of the new board with the duo composed of Gianluca Ferrero and Maurice Scanavino leading the club (they enter Fioranna Negri, Laura Cappiello and Diego Pistone: will be elected by the shareholders’ meeting of which will be held on 18 January). The first objective is to secure the company: settle the score and bring the Old Lady back to the top (among other things, before the World Cup in Qatar, Allegri’s team started racing again, finishing in third place, two points behind Milan: full Champions League area and the dream of the Scudetto, even with Super Napoli at +10, it’s not impossible) .

Juventus, fund ready to invest two billion for the club?

The future of Juventus? In recent weeks there has been much talk of the possible interest from funds to buy the Old Lady. From Qatar to the United States, Juve is a winning club, with a strong brand and which obviously attracts great attention. Luca Momblano in a direct Juventibus he had told of investors ready to spend 2 billion euros for the Juventus club. In early December some entries from financial circles in London they had feared a possible corporate sale. However, all scenarios are not short-term. As reported by spiffero.it, speaking of the new Juventus board of directors and the rumors about a possible transfer of ownership “overall, analysts who have been following the Exor galaxy for some time point out, these are professionals particularly oriented towards mergers and transfers. In short, everything suggests that in John Elkann’s plans the possibility of a sale of the historic family club is by no means excluded. part of an investment fund. But first we need to secure the company”.

