Juventus, Dybala: “There was an unwritten agreement to get the money back”

There Juventus risk another penalty in terms of points in this championship. If this were really the case for the Bianconeri, not only would the dream have to say goodbye Champions but it would even be at risk stay in Serie A. In this case the problems would come from the other strand of the investigationnot that of capital gains but the one related to the “salary maneuver” with Juve he had found chords with their own players in order not to pay monthly dues pandemic – in 2020 – and of the still championship. We need to understand if Juventus have respected really these chords: see the Ronaldo case. There is also the speech of the failure to communicate: the agreements made had to be written on federal papers and sent to Figc. In short, even in this case a mess that could be worth another -15 ranking.

In evening it certainly didn’t help the black and white cause the former Dybala. Also the Argentine spoke, in his deposition to the prosecutors, of different agreements compared to what was later communicated by Juventus in that time. “What I remember was what came out in a Press release. A lot of people thought we had given up for four months of engagement and nobody knew, at that moment, that we would have taken three monthsbut paid later. Reading the release is not the agreement we have reached. It says that we give up four months, but it doesn’t say that we already had an agreement on the three monthswhat were sure“.

To all this – reports Milano Finanza – they could to add of the cuts decided by sponsors of the black and white club. Possible a curtailment Of four millions of euros plus VAT already for this sporting season by Jeepswith the risk that they become over eight in the next. This is the risk on the sponsor front for Juventus, if any Uefa should he decide to exclude the black and whites from European competitions. Jeeps aside, it’s reasonable to assume that the other sponsorships have contractual structures and clauses similar to those of this agreement, which would further reduce the cash availability. One over all the agreement of technical sponsorship renewed by the club at the end of 2020 with Adidas, which is valid until the end of the season 2026/27.

