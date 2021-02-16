So far it is not the season of Juventus Turin. The subscription champions of Italy – most recently nine titles in a row – are currently (with one game less, of course) only in fourth place in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Inter. The experiment with new trainer Andrea Pirlo did not work as expected. No wonder that there are rumors about the former club legend Zinedine Zidane come up.
“Zizou” played for the Bianconeri between 1996 and 2001 and then moved to Real Madrid for the then world record fee of 78 million euros. However, they have never forgotten the French in the capital of Piedmont.
And now remember his great time in the Stadio Delle Alpi all the more wistfully. And indeed it could match this year, as they say these days.
Because at Real Madrid, Zidane is no longer undisputed. The three Champions League triumphs in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018) do not change that. The topicality looks far less glorious: embarrassed in the cup by third division Alcoyano, in the league chasing after local rivals from Atlético, the season can actually only be saved by a victory in the Champions League.
But in Spain’s capital, only the most die-hard optimists believe that this will succeed. The blancos are too inconsistent in the current season. Even in front of Atalanta Bergamo, which receives Los Blancos in a week for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, they are already trembling in Madrid.
If the season ends without a title, Zidane’s days in the Bernabéu Stadium should finally be numbered. And thus preparing the way back to the old lady?
For the Spanish sports journalist Eduardo Inda, former head of the national daily newspaper El Mundo, this is quite possible. Just recently, Juve is said to have made another phone call to Zidane. Not for the first time in years.
In France, on the other hand, there are simulation games to install Zidane in the medium to long term as the successor to Didier Deschamp at the post of national coach. Something Zidane would like too. A few years ago he asked rhetorically: “Why not train the French team one day?”
Only the course of the next few weeks will bring more clarity about the professional future of the former world-class player.