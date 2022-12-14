Juventus, Marotta-Giuntoli? Rumors

New Keywords Juventus for 2023. In addition to Alessandro Del Piero as a possible vice-president, the name of Beppe Marotta as a return from Inter (even if we are still at the suggestion and is linked to the Nerazzurri club until 2025). According to what was reported by the Gazzetta in the last few hours, in the event of a reshuffle and not a revolution, the current ds Cherubs could become the new dg.

But a new DS would come anyway. The internal solution is represented by John Mannanow at the helm of Juventus Under 23. In the event of a revolution, we talk about Cristiano Giuntoli, author of Napoli who travels at the Scudetto pace and is enchanting everyone this year, with a new general manager or managing director next to him. And in this sense, if it is not Marotta, pay attention to the profile of Giovanni Carnivali (Sassuolo) who could move to Turin with Giuntoli or with his sporting director Giovanni Rossi.

Juventus, Giuntoli (with Marotta or Carnevale)? Naples does not give up

On Giuntoli-Juventus Ciro Venerato spoke. Operation possible? “It’s a profile appreciated by the Juventus club like other names. At the moment it hasn’t been decided which managers to rely on. I think everything will depend on the technical strongman – explained the Rai journalist to “1 Football Club” – For example, if the Should Juve rely on Marotta, I exclude that there may be a weighty sporting director by his side, who shouldn’t overshadow Beppe. Carnivalsthe situation would change. Since he’s more of a technical manager than a sports manager, a sports director like Giuntoli could be matched there. But I don’t think the latter wants to leave Napoli, first of all for the contract. And then, after Sarri’s farewell, he found a coach with whom he gets along. He has experienced difficult relationships with managing coaches or in any case with figures who wanted to take an interest in the transfer market firsthand. Despite the approval of Juventus and the Exor group, I believe that Giuntoli will remain at Napoli at 99.9% due to his esteem for Spalletti and again for De Laurentiis. The results can be seen, I don’t exclude that at the end of the season Aurelio could also renew his contract”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

