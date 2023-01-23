Juventus down in Piazza Affari after the -15 penalty

Complicated Monday for the Juventus to Business Square after the 15-point penalty inflicted on the Juventus club on Friday evening in the league.

At the opening of trading the Old lady it fails to make a price (it marked a theoretical drop of 11.2%), then enters and sells 7.99% at 0.3018 euros per share. But during the morning it recovered ground and dropped to -4.76% around noon.

A Juventus who reacted to Piazza Affari after having done it on the field with a nice 3-3 home vs.Atalanta Of Gasperini in the championship in a match full of emotions: Lookman brought on the Goddess after 4 minutes, then By Maria-Milik for the 2-1 at the end of the first half, a new overturning in the second half signed Mahele-Lookman and final draw of Daniel.

There Juve in the standings she is ninth at 23 points: 14 less than Rome (currently in Champions area in fourth place) and -11 from Europa League area with the second round starting next weekend. The bianconeri also remain in the running Italian Cup (next round against Lazio) and in Europa League (where they will face Nantes)

