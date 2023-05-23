The FIGC Court of Appeal resolved the punishment against Juventus, the team where Juan Guillermo Cuadrado plays, for the ‘Case of Capital Gains’ and applied a harsh sanction.

The initial sanction was -15 points and the sentence was reformulated after Juventus appealed a few months ago. Now, officially, there are 10 penalty points.

“Called by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport to renew its assessment of the sanction to be imposed on Juventus for the so-called ‘capital gains case’, the Federal Court of Appeal has sanctioned the Juventus club with 10 penalty points in qualifying for the current sports season”, says the resolution.

“The Court also acquitted Messrs. Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano of the charges,” it adds.

From Juventus they have already spoken and they still hope to find some margin to reduce the sanction.

Juventus has issued this statement: “Juventus Football Club takes note of what was decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal before the CONI Guarantee Board. What is established by the sentence of fifth instance in this matter, which began more than a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of fans who, in the absence of clear rules, are highly penalized with the application of sanctions that seem to take into account the principle of proportionality. Without ignoring the need for urgency, from which Juventus has never shied away during the process, it is highlighted that these are facts that still have to be assessed by a judge”.

Despite the punishment, if Juventus wins all that remains in the Calcio season, they will be a Champions League team next season.

