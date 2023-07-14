Juventus and Jeep, divorce in 2024? Farewell to the main sponsor of Exor?

Will Juventus and Jeep say goodbye in less than a year? The partnership made in Exorsafe of the Agnelli familyis expiring on 30 June 2024 and may not be renewed (also due to the contraction of the car market) so much so that, according to Tuttosport, the search for a new main sponsor has already begun and the tour in the United States could be the first step in looking for brands interested in scoring on the black and white jersey (without forgetting possible interests from Saudi Arabia, which is investing 360 degrees in football in recent weeks). The Managing Director Revenue & Football Development of Juventus, Francesco Calvo if these rumors were to be confirmed, he would have an important mission to complete, because the current sponsorship is worth 45 million. Even more complicated task if we think that theChampions League finalist Inter has found agreement with Paramount+ to 20 million e FlyEmirates for the Milan puts 30 million including bonuses.

Juventus, goodbye to Jeep and then sale of Elkann?

But, these rumors about the closure of the get married by Jeep to Juventus after 11 years according to calciomercato.com they could be the clue to a most important farewell: that of John Elkann and Exor to the Old Lady. In recent months, some scenarios have come out here and there, but without ever finding real evidence beyond the suggestions.

However “John Elkann which, with theexit of the scene of the cousin Andrea Agnelliis increasingly opening up to the idea before sell part of the share package of the Juventus club, perhaps with theentry of a minority shareholder and then, as repeatedly feared by various “insiders” or small shareholders (Luciano Moggi above all) completely sell its shares exiting the scene after 100 years of black and white history“, writes calciomercato.com.

