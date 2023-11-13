In an attack that has yet to find the best structure, no one has scored for over a month. Yet it is common opinion that he is the best-matched in Serie A

Livia Taglioli

It is a widespread opinion that Juve has the best forward fleet in Serie A in terms of number and assortment. But in the same way it is clear to everyone that that is still the case blessed God doesn't produce properly, especially when it comes to goals. Is it the fault of the individuals or of those who should put the attackers in a position to perform at their best? Here too the debate is open and certainly not from today, on the contrary. Be that as it may, what is evident is that Allegri tried and tried again with the pairs game, sending the strikers onto the field in various combinations.

as a steady couple… — If Chiesa is the attacker who has started most often (9 times out of 10, considering the two absences due to injury), Vlahovic and Kean follow with 6 chances each, ahead of Milik at 2. In the initial project the starting pair would have must have been the one made up of Chiesa and Vlahovic, who were in fact present in the first 5 matches, a period of time in which they scored their entire haul of goals (4+4). Also in this case the watershed match was the defeat against Sassuolo. From then on, also due to some injuries, the pair never appeared on the pitch together again from the 1st minute. And Vlahovic started again only once, in the tenth against Verona.

Against Lecce, with Kean injured, Milik started alongside Chiesa, a solution that was not followed up in subsequent matches. From Atalanta onwards, in fact, one of the two starting shirts has always been assigned to Kean, in a series of six consecutive matches that is still open. Three times the Italian was supported by Chiesa, once by Vlahovic, on one occasion he acted with the support of Miretti, replaced in the second half by Milik, with the Pole confirmed together with Kean from the 1st minute for the following match, the one against Milan (with Vlahovic and Chiesa returning from their respective injuries first on the bench and then on the pitch).

Total? The impression is that Juve in attack has not yet found the best structure and that the Vlahovic-Kean alternation has not produced brilliant results or given definitive answers. Chiesa and Vlahovic have not found a way to score for 609 minutes, Kean, who appeared to be in decline with Cagliari, has not yet hit the net even once, at least officially. The last two goals scored by the Juventus attack were scored by Milik, on the sixth and eighth matchdays, therefore over a month ago. A balance sheet that is too meager to consider the Juventus attack's games done. Who presses and covers well, but struggles under the opponent's net.