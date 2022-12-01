Juventus calls Del Piero: Pinturicchio on the Juventus board. Rumors

Officially the ‘new Juventus‘ will be born next year, precisely the January 18thwhile the appointments of the new BoD are being defined, the company will restart from Alessandro Del Pieroat the moment this is the idea of ​​the next president Gianluca Ferrero.

L’former black and white staraccording to the Gazzetta dello Sport and the press, was contacted directly by the president Ferrerowhich he proposed to AAlessandro Del Pierothe place of vice president. Now, it is necessary to get society back in motion, restoring its credibility and the security shattered by an inquiry.

The choice to return Alessandro Del Piero it had been in the air for a while, but something had always held him back and the latest vicissitudes have only accelerated times.

And for a Del Piero who could return to Juventus after years as a legendary Juventus captain and a thousand victories (from Scudetti to the Champions League to the Club World Cup), there is a Pavel Nedved who after his resignation has already received an important offer in the world of football (read here).

