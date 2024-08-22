Turin (Reuters)

Juventus have announced the signing of French defender Pierre Kalulu from Milan on a season-long loan, making him the latest signing for coach Thiago Motta’s team.

Kalulu, 24, who has not played for the French national team despite representing the youth teams, began his career with Olympique Lyonnais and moved to Milan in 2020, winning the Italian League with the team in the 2021-2022 season.

“Pierre Kalulu, the new Juventus defender, has joined on loan from Milan until June 2025,” Juventus said on its website.

Juventus, who have signed Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz and goalkeeper Michele De Gregorio, began their new coaching career with a 3-0 win over Como in their opening Serie A match on Monday, while Kalulu missed Milan’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Torino late on.

