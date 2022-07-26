Cecilia Salvai, defender of Juventus and the Italian national team, will be the official voice of a special tournament dedicated to Mario Strikers: Battle League Football all female, streamed on Twitch. The footballer, due to an injury, had to cheer her teammates from home in the competition for the European Championships, but now she is ready to return to the virtual field of the football game dedicated to Mario and teammates with the live commentary of a quadrangular that she will see the protagonists are four well-known streamers from Arkadia Media Agency, who will challenge each other to the last hyperthrous testing the novelties of the latest free update of the video game, including the two new characters Daisy and Shy Type. The appointment with the matches and Cecilia Salvai’s commentary is on 26 July starting at 9 pm on the Twitch channels of Kodomo, VKTRJ, AbiCocca And GabrielleCroix. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is the new episode of the football series that stars the most famous Nintendo characters, available on Switch. The review is at this link.