Rome (Reuters)

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have announced that they have reached an agreement with Hellas Verona to acquire the services of Colombian defender Juan David Cabal Murillo until June 30, 2029.

The club said the 23-year-old, who moved to Verona in August 2022, would join for €11m to be paid over three financial years, with additional costs of up to €1.8m.

Cabal Murillo moved to Verona from Colombia’s Atletico Nacional on loan, with reports saying the deal was for 80 percent of his sporting rights, with the club getting 20 percent of any future resale. Cabal made his debut for Atletico Nacional in 2019.