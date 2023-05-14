Juventus Cremonese live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS CREMONESE STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 14 May 2023, at 20.45 Juventus and Cremonese take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 35th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Juventus Cremonese on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Cremonese will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Juventus Cremonese is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 14 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Cremonese on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling jr.; Miretti, Milik. Merry Herds

CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Vasquez; Sernicola, Galdames, Castagnetti, Meité, Valeri; Okereke, Ciofani. All. Ballardini

