Juventus, Christillin: “Now the clubs must choose which side to stay on”

Evelina Christillinhistorical fan of the Juventus and board member of UEFAtalk about the difficult time the is going through black and white club with the board cleared and Andrea Lambs who is no longer the president, but above all returns to the question Super League. “I was very tried – explains Christillin to the Gazzetta dello Sport – e I went to cry on the tomb of mine parents. It was one of the worst experiences of my life: it was dramatic, I’m not exaggerating. After passing a life to the flank of the Agnelli family, and with the sense of profound gratitude that I feel in particular for the lawyer Gianni and his brother HumbertI found myself in one very difficult situation“.

“I – continues Christillin to the Gazzetta – I am one big fan Juventus, but the project of Super League it was a big mistake. Now, it seems to me that the final word. At the basis of the appeal was the theoretical abuse of dominant position by UEFA and Fifa and now it is clear that this is not the case. The Super League was born badly. All political and sporting institutions they lined up on the side of UEFA, but it was above all the fans with their immediate protest to take a clear and unequivocal position. THE club founders of the Superleague had not really taken them into consideration, the fans. Now choose which side to be on“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

