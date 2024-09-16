Juventus, Chiellini, ‘back home, albeit in a different shape and dress’

“Today I return home, albeit in a different shape and dress. Black and white is part of me, I have always felt these colours inside me and this club, in my personal and professional journey, has represented a lot”. This is what Giorgio Chiellini said on his social profiles. After 561 appearances on the pitch with Juventus, the forty-year-old Tuscan is now the club’s ‘Head of Football Institutional Relations’. “I am enthusiastic about this new adventure and aware of the responsibilities it brings with it – adds Chiellini -. I can’t wait to contribute, with the same passion as always, to take Juventus towards new goals”.

Giorgio Chiellini returns to Juventus. The former defender “has never stopped being a black and white: in his heart, in his soul, in the values ​​he has always interpreted, on and off the pitch. From 16 September he will wear the Juventus Manager’s jersey in the role of Head of Football Institutional Relations”the black and white club announced. “Giorgio will work directly under the CEO Maurizio Scanavino, thus beginning a managerial path, which will see him engaged in representing the Club in relations with national and international football institutions. This role fits perfectly with the education that Giorgio has acquired in his academic field, but obviously also with his figure as a man, footballer, captain and black and white legend. From the past to the present: welcome home, Giorgio! “, concluded Juve.