Juventus, the Italian soccer club, celebrated the birthday of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who is now 43, without any hints of his retirement.

This came one day after Buffon kept his nets clean in the match that ended with Juventus winning 4-0 over SPAL and qualified for the semifinals of the Italian Cup.

Juventus stated on his website: Once again, Buffon celebrates a new year of his life while defending the colors of Juventus, a club to which he has devoted nearly 19 years of his professional career.

Buffon joined Juventus in 2001 and left him for only one season, when he won the French League title with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018-2019 season.

Buffon won with Juventus ten titles in the Italian league and four titles in the Italian Cup, after he crowned Parma with a title in the Italian Cup.

Buffon holds the record in the Italian league, recording participation in more than 650 matches.

Buffon participated in nine Serie A matches last season, and four games so far in the current season of the competition.

Andrea Pirlo, former Buffon colleague and current Juventus coach, said: It is delightful to see Gigi Buffon train with enthusiasm every day a young boy, he will have more participation this year because he has proven that he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, we hope he continues with us for more. Time.

It should be noted that Pirlo and Buffon were among the Italian national team that crowned the 2006 World Cup in Germany.