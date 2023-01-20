Juventus: Luciano Moggi’s dossier on Calciopoli, listen to the complete version on podcast

A veritable sword of Damocles hangs over Juventus’ head. As if the enormous difficulties that the team of were not enough Max Allegri is demonstrating in the field, i nine penalty points requested by the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine they could turn a mediocre season into a full-blown sports drama. And that would be just the beginning.

On Friday 20 January, in fact, the hearing of the sporting trial was held on case of fictitious capital gains, initially closed by the federal prosecutor on the grounds that it was “impossible” to establish the real value of the players. Following the investigations by the ordinary judiciary (which are the ones that most concern Juventus), Chinè asked for the reopening of the sporting process based on new evidence.

In addition to the heavy penalty for the Juventus team, Chinè has asked for 16 months of inhibition for Andrea Agnelli20 months and 10 days for the ex ds Fabio Paratici, 10 months for Cherubs12 months for Nedved, Garimberti And Arrive well. In addition, eight other companies are involved in the proceeding: Sampdoria, Empoli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Pescara, Pro Vercelli and the old man Novara.

He has expressed himself eloquently on the troubles of Juventus Luciano Moggi, former CEO of the Juventus club. In his view, instead of the capital gains case, another equally sensational case should be reopened: Calciopoli. Moggi had said it by speaking unexpectedly at the Juventus shareholders’ meeting at the end of 2022, thanking the outgoing Andrea Agnelli for the work done and handing him a USB stick with his dossier on Calciopoli: “Here is a box with a key, we had a lot of trouble doing it, it took us six years. There is all of Calciopoli. If it is true that the case of capital gains has been reopened because they think they have found new things, Calciopoli should be reopened which is a wound that will not heal for us or for Juve”.

The dossier is a real all-out self-defense, with which Moggi explains his version of the facts and defends both himself and the Juventuswhich in its time became “a toy in the hands of many, especially the media”.

In his interview with Affaritaliani.it, Moggi explains that in the dossier “there are no inventions, but objective data. Analyzing it, it is perfectly understood that then Juventus had to fight against the League, the Figc, Coni and the referees. It emerges clearly from listening to the voices of the people involved, all very recognizable. In some ways, it’s also funny to listen to those speeches. Instead it wasn’t fun at all to end up in that judicial meat grinder that fell to us and that I really don’t wish on anyone, especially those with families “.

So let’s analyze this dossier. Affaritaliani.it publishes the complete version of “Hidden Truths” the podcast made by Radio Bianconerastation directed by Antonio Paolino.

Happy listening, to each of you readers the judgment on this story, which has so profoundly marked the history and image of Italian football.

