Genoa – Ten penalty points in the standings and former directors acquitted. This is how the Federal Court of Appeal decided in the new trial against Juventus in the capital gains case. The federal prosecutor had asked for 11 penalty points and 8 months of disqualification for Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano. The court, on the other hand, acquitted them and made a further discount compared to the -15.

The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè had formulated his own request for a penalty in the new trial on the capital gains case, opened this morning in Rome before the Federal Court of Appeal, after the sentence of the Coni guarantee college to intervene on the disqualifications of the other managers. The hearing ended shortly after 1 pm and the Court withdrew from the council chamber, issuing the sentence shortly after 8 pm.

On April 20th the 15 penalty points in the standings were removed from the team and those of the members of the old board of directors, but had been confirmed the inhibitions for sporting disloyalty of the former president Andrea Agnelli (2 years), of the former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene (2 years), of the former general director Fabio Paratici (2 and a half years) and of the current director Federico Cherubini (16 months) .

From this point the accusation restarted, which changed its requests compared to four months ago. On January 20, Chiné had proposed one-year suspensions to the members of the Board of Directors (Vellano, Garimberti, Grazioli-Venier, Hughes, Marilungo and Roncaglio) plus a 9-point penalty, later increased to 15 by the Federal Court of Appeal from Torsello. The judges have now changed, the president is Ida Raiola, and they will have to decide whether to accept the request of the federal prosecutor or modify it again. The ball passes to the black and white defense, with the lawyers Bellacosa, Sangiorgio and Tortorella who will argue that there is already “distress” at an economic level and how there has been discontinuity at a management level. The trial is held behind closed doors with the parties connected remotely (the Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero is also present), while the new sentence should arrive in the evening.

The first trial on the capital gains case it had closed in May of last year with the total acquittal, while the new papers of the Prisma investigation of the Turin prosecutors had reopened the proceeding last January 20 and led to the penalty of 15 points (later removed from the guarantee panel pending a new trial).

The second strand

The hearing of the second line before the national federal court of the FIGC which sees Juventus referred for the salary maneuver has been set for 15 June.

«The first impressions are obviously negative, we are not satisfied with this penalty. We expected the fact that it arrived in the pre-match, so it doesn’t affect us and it doesn’t change us, to make any further comment now it’s too early, we’ll come out with a press release shortly » declares the Chief Football Officer of Juventus, Francesco Calvo. “Possibility of an appeal? This is clearly a possibility, but we must first read the reasons that will arrive in the next few days to understand the margins for a further appeal -adds the Juventus manager to Dazn. An assessment of the season? More than a balance sheet, we carry out a continuous analysis of what the trend is and what the final result of the season will be. We carry out these analyzes to try to improve ourselves, because this is Juventus’ goal. Juventus always wants and must fight for victory and in all the reasoning we do together with the coach in building next season it is to try to improve ourselves, to do what gives satisfaction to our fans, that is to win».

The club then came out with a note expressing “great bitterness, lack of clear rules”.