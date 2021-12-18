Juventus Cagliari streaming and live TV: where to see it

On Tuesday 21 December 2021 at 8.45 pm Juventus and Cagliari take the field at the Allianz Stadium, a match valid for the 19th day of Serie A 2021-2022. Where will it be possible to see Juventus Cagliari on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the Italian top league match in detail:

The Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari will be visible in exclusive live streaming on the paid platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime. The game will, as always, also be told via radio. On what frequencies? On those of Rai Radio 1. In short, losing the match will be really complicated. The kick-off of Juventus Cagliari is scheduled for 8.45 pm on Tuesday 21 December 2021.

In summary:

Competition: Juventus-Cagliari

Competition: A league

Where is it: Allianz Stadium, Turin

When: Tuesday 21 December 2021

Hours: 20.45

TV: DAZN

