Juventus approves the budget: 123 million red in 2023

The Juventus shareholders’ meeting officially approved the financial statements ending on 30 June 2023 with a heavy red of 123.7 million euros. However, a good result when compared to the previous budget, with an improvement of approximately 115 million euros. The turnover of the Juventus club – writes Football and Finance – was equal to 507.7 million euros (compared to 443.4 million euros for the financial year ended 30 June 2022), while costs decreased to 606.9 million (665.0 million in 2021/22). Overall, Juventus recorded €507.7 million in revenues in the 2022/23 season, compared to €443.4 million in 2021/22.

The TV rights fee is 157.1 million euros. Among the costs in the budget, the majority of costs are linked to staff wages and salaries, of which 255 million as compensation for registered staff. Among the devaluations, in particular, the one linked to Leonardo Bonucci weighs heavily, amounting to 5.6 million. Overall debts rose to 833.9 million euros (931.7 million as of 30 June 2022), while net financial debt amounted to -339.9 million euros.

Juventus, Ferrero, ‘Sporting proceedings are closed’

“All sporting proceedings addressed in 2022/2023 have been closed” said the president of Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero, in his opening speech at the shareholders’ meeting called at the Allianz Stadium. “There have been proceedings promoted by the FIGC on salary maneuvers and cross capital gains, in addition to that at UEFA level on the same matters – the words spoken by the Juventus number one – and they are finished: in Italy for the capital gains there was the acquittal of several directors and a penalty of 10 points already served and for the salary maneuver there was a pecuniary sanction of 718 thousand euros, while in the UEFA proceedings Juve was excluded from the cup in which he had the right to participate, as well as having to pay 10 million and another 10 million pending if we committed violations of budget rules in the future.”

Juventus, Scanavino on the Juventus results

“Results say we finished third in the field. Next Gen achieved excellent resultsa project whose strategic importance I would like to underline as confirmed by the players available to Mister Allegri – explained Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino – In addition to Fagioli, Miretti and Iling, this year Huijsen, Yildiz and Nonge have been added, some of these have already made their debut in important matches. The Women won the Italian Cup, fueling the number of trophieshelp take the club to a new dimension. We have achieved an important balance on an economic level in the transfer market. There is a positive impact on revenues from stadium revenues, which is lower with regards to the European path in the Champions League. Season ticket campaign target reached at 17,500, a new campaign has begun for the second half of the season.”

Juventus, Scanavino on the arrival of Giuntoli

“At an organizational level the most important news is the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli, his career speaks for itself as demonstrated by the results obtained in Carpi and Naples. He has been appointed Football Director reporting directly to me, assisted by Giovanni Manna for the management of the entire sporting part of the first team”

