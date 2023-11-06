Rome (AFP)

Juventus broke the knot of its crisis since 2018 by defeating its host Fiorentina 1-0 in the eleventh round of the Italian Football League, while Roma avoided a historic defeat against Lecce and turned its deficit until stoppage time into a 2-1 victory.

At the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, where it has not won in the league since December 1, 2018 (3-0), Juventus remained close to leaders Inter by achieving its fourth victory in a row and the fifth in the last six stages, raising its score to 26 points in second place, two points behind. Behind the leaders, “Nerazzurri”, which won on Saturday against its host Atalanta 2-1.

On the other hand, Fiorentina’s balance froze at 17 points in seventh place after suffering its sixth defeat of the season.

Juventus started the match, which was called for by the hosts to be postponed due to the floods that struck Tuscany, in the best way by taking the lead in the tenth minute with a goal by 20-year-old Fabio Meretti, who opened his scoring tally with the first team, after he received the ball from a cross by Serbian Filip Kostic.

Fiorentina then applied pressure and had great possession of the ball and threatened Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on more than one occasion without succeeding in reaching his net. The first half ended with the visitors leading, who started the second half better than the end of the first, but without effectiveness in front of goal before The advantage is transferred again to the owners of the land, but ineffectively.

Roma avoided a historic defeat against Lecce and turned its deficit until stoppage time into a 2-1 victory on Sunday in the eleventh stage of the Italian Football League, and the team of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho entered looking to compensate for its loss in the last stage against Inter (0-1), which was suspended. His series of consecutive victories reached five matches at the local and continental levels.

But Lecce seemed on their way to achieving a surprise in the Olympic Stadium and achieving their first victory in the “Gallorossi” stadium since defeating them 3-2 on April 20, 1986, after taking the lead with a goal from Sweden’s Pontus Almqvist in the 71st minute of the match, which Roma started by missing a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Through the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who collided with the brilliance of goalkeeper Vladimiro Falcone.

However, Iranian substitute Sardar Azmoun restored hope to the capital club, which restored the services of Argentine Paulo Dybala after a month of absence due to injury, by equalizing in the first minute of stoppage time with a header, before Lukaku made up for the missed penalty kick by snatching the winning goal in the fourth minute of time. stoppage time.

“It was a crazy match,” Mourinho told the Dazon streaming network. It could have gone either way. But it went to our advantage.” The Portuguese was happy with the return of Dybala, who passed the ball for Lukaku’s ninth goal in a Roma shirt in all competitions and the sixth in nine league matches with the capital club, saying: “It is clear that Paulo is important to us. “I spoke to him, and although I thought it was better for him to stay here and not travel (to face Slavia Braga in the Europa League) in order to prepare for next week, he told me that he wanted to come with us.”

By missing out on its first win since September 22, when it beat Genoa 1-0 in the fifth stage, Lecce’s score froze at 13 points in eleventh place instead of ahead of Roma, which now ranks eighth with its 17 points.

Cagliari continued its awakening by defeating its guest, Genoa, 2-1, thus leaving the relegation zone to the second division.