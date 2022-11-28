The entire Juventus board of directors, including president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, resigned on Monday, as confirmed by the club in a statement issued on social networks. According to the Italian media, this decision is due to recent investigations into falsification in the accounts of the Turin club. The latest police investigations that focused on two economic maneuvers of the Vecchia Signora are the reason for this collective resignation, as explained by the club in its statement: “Given the importance of pending legal and technical-accounting issues, the members of the board of directors considered it fair, to respect the interests of the entity, to recommend that the Juventus is endowed with a new board that deals with these issues. All the members of the board of directors have declared that they resign from their position”.

The first dubious maneuver was an alleged inflation of the market prices of its players to get more benefit in its subsequent sale; while the second is related to the 2020 financial year, when due to the socioeconomic situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turin club agreed to defer payments to certain players who were not included in the fiscal year of that year.

Andrea Angelli took office as president of Juventus in May 2010 and since then has led the bianconeros to win nine consecutive Serie A titles, a club record, and two Champions League finals. In 2015 they fell against Barcelona and in 2017 their executioner was Real Madrid. In 2020, with the announcement of the Super League, they were the only club that stood by Real Madrid and Barcelona in their battle against UEFA. The position of general manager will be held from now on by Maurizio Scanavino, an Italian businessman, as confirmed by the club in a statement.

