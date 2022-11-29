The president, Andrea Agnelli, steps down after 12 years; club is investigated by the Public Ministry of Turin

The Board of Directors of Juventus resigned this Monday (28.Nov.2022) after accusations of tax fraud, such as “salary maneuvers”🇧🇷 According to the official statement, the initiative was proposed by the president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, who was in charge of the Italian club for 12 years.

In addition to Agnelli, the vice president, Pavel Nedved, and the CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, and other members also resigned from their positions. Arrivabene, however, will remain CEO (Chief Executive Officer, in English) at the request of the Council. read here the club report, in Portuguese.

“The members of the Board of Directors, given the centrality and relevance of pending legal and technical/accounting matters, considered it to be in the best interest of the company for Juventus to provide a new Board of Directors to deal with these matters”he said in a statement.

Juventus is investigated by the Public Ministry of Turin, a city in northern Italy, for accounting fraud.

“Regarding the issues called ‘salary maneuvers’ (‘manovre stipendi’) for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years, the Board of Directors recognized the complexity of such profiles on the valuation elements that may be subject to different interpretations on the applicable accounting and carefully considered possible alternative treatments.”says the Italian club.

According to the report, the Juventus Board of Directors will maintain its activities on an extension basis until the club’s General Assembly, called for January 18, 2023. At that time, a new board will be appointed.

The Agnelli family has owned Juventus since 1923, when Edoardo Agnelli, who also owns Fiat (Italian Factory Automobili Torino, in Italian), took control of the club. Andrea Agnelli is the 4th member of the clan to preside over the club.

Eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, Juventus is in 3rd place in Serie A, Italy’s national championship, with 10 points behind Napoli (1st place). In recent years, the club ended in 4th place in the competition, after winning for 9 consecutive seasons.