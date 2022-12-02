The Juventus Board of Directors has approved a new consolidated financial statement for the year ended 30 June 2022, which shows a loss of 239.3 million (226.8 million as at 30 June 2021). “The Board of Directors of Juventus Football Club SpA, which met today under the chairmanship of Andrea Agnelli, approved a new draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 which will be submitted for approval by the Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for 27 December 2022, in a single call, at the Allianz Stadium as well as a new consolidated financial statement for the year ended 30 June 2022”.

The re-approval of the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022 follows the analyzes and evaluations carried out by the Board of Directors on 28 November last, acquired new updated opinions rendered in the light of the examination of the relevant documentation relating to the investigation of the Prosecutor, with reference to the so-called ‘salary manoeuvres’ carried out in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years”, the club announced.

While the Turin prosecutor’s office is investigating Juve’s accounts, “the Company, in the process of adopting a perspective of heightened prudence, has decided to revise some estimates and assumptions which involve adjustments to the estimates of charges pertaining to the end of June 2020, the end of June 2021 and end of June 2022”. “Juventus will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory and sector authorities, without prejudice to the protection of its rights in relation to the disputes raised against the Company’s financial statements and press releases by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, it reads.