Turin – Not only Juventus, Andrea Agnelli also leaves Exor and Stellantis «to face the future as a free page». The announcement was made by the former Juventus president himself in the shareholders’ meeting which today appointed the new Juventus board of directors with Gianluca Ferrero as president. «Having closed such an important part of my life – Agnelli explained to the shareholders summoned to the Stadium -, the will is to turn the page to re-attack and face life with passion. It was my personal decision: with the meetings of listed companies I will take a step back, in agreement with John Elkann. It’s my request and my will to face the future with a freedom of thought and intellectual that I otherwise wouldn’t have: I can’t wait to see what the future holds».

In a long speech, Andrea Agnelli thus took his leave after almost 13 years of presidency. “It is a different and particular pleasure – he said at the opening of the meeting -: I cannot and do not want to hide the emotion that animates us, today a chapter of my and Pavel Nedved’s story closes. We struggle to read and re-read this 13-year-old chapter.” The now ex-president defended his work, reaffirming the fight to change European football with the birth of the Super League. «If I had wanted to maintain a privileged position – he explained -, maintaining my role in ECA and UEFA and as a FIGC adviser, I would not have taken the decisions of April 2021. European football needs structural reforms, otherwise there will be a decline in favor of the Premier League which will marginalize the other leagues. The current regulators do not want to hear and maintain a position of privilege: they are a monopoly. The hope is that the European court of justice recognizes professional sport as an industry. I thank Real and Barcelona who, together with Juve, had the courage to face the threats. Sanctioned because we thought of a better future. We are just a few days away from a possible change…».

Pavel Nedved also took the floor. «It was a twenty-year journey – said the former vice president -: I was a young footballer and I became a middle-aged manager. In 2001 I adapted calmly thanks to the managers, Doctor Umberto and Donna Allegra: they behaved like a family, thanks to them I understood this city and this club. It’s an honor to represent Juve, on the pitch or behind the desk. I had stopped playing a few years ago when shareholders asked me to join the board. They have been great school, related with top level executives and every day I learned something. I gave my contribution with great freedom. Then I was proud to have been vice president: great honor and great work. In the end thanks to you president, for our friendship even outside of work. I know how much you love Juve, how many sacrifices you have made for Juve, how much you have been a leader for all of us: it was an honor to be by your side.”

The assembly closed at 11.42 with applause for the new president Gianluca Ferrero, who was welcomed on stage by Agnelli and Nedved wearing a black and white shirt with his name and number one on it. The new Board of Directors is now more streamlined (from 10 to 5 elements) and is made up only of experts: the lawyer Laura Cappiello, the accountant Fioranna Negri and the manager Diego Pistone will join Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino, already in office as director general from November 28 (the day of the resignation of the old Board). “You will have a huge fan in me,” Agnelli welcomed them before saying goodbye to Juve after 19 trophies in 13 years.