Juventus, Federico Gatti from Frosinone blown to Turin. Transfer market news

There Juventus blows Federico Gatti to the Turin. The agreement between the club of Urban Cairo and the Frosinone it was close to 10 million (7.5 plus 2.5 bonus). But the bianconeri overtook the final rush. The central defender born in ’98 will remain in Frosinone until the end of the championship where he is a staple in Grosso’s team.

Federico Gatti, who is the new Juventus defender

For Federico Gatti therefore begins a black and white tale, he who only a few years ago was a militant among Promotion and Excellence with the Pavarolo (from 2015 to 2017), then moving to Serie D from Verbaniathen to the Pro Patria in Serie C and then precisely to Frosinone where, to the sound of great performances, he convinced Juventus to bet on him for the future defense. This year in Serie B, 18 appearances and 3 goals for Federico Gatti (1.90 tall and good feet: he also played as a midfielder)

Read also

Transfer market – Julian Alvarez shot for 25 million. Milan, Inter and Juventus …

Australian Open, legendary Nadal: 21st Slam. Congratulations from Federer-Djokovic