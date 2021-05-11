Rome (AFP)

After dreaming of the “Super League” revolution, Juventus and its president, Andrea Agnelli, are at risk of contenting themselves with the “Europa League” next season, in a move that could lead to the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo’s efforts, and hasten the departure of coach Andrea Pirlo.

After his humiliating fall at home on Sunday to rival Milan 0-3, Juventus finds himself in fifth place, one point behind Napoli, who is fourth last to qualify for the Champions League next season, just three stages before the end of the season.

When the season began, the “Old Lady” team believed that their tenth successive title in the league was almost guaranteed, and thus would set their sights on going far in the Champions League, the competition they won for the last time in 1996.

But things turned upside down under the leadership of the former midfielder Pirlo, who took over the supervision of the team this season, despite his lack of training experience, which ultimately led to him relinquishing the league title to his rivals Inter Milan, and ending his career in the Champions League at the final price at the hands of Porto Portuguese.

The remarkable role that Pirlo played with the team during his days as a player in its ranks eased the criticism that he faced after leaving the Champions League, the competition that Agnelli wanted to split from and create the Super League before the project collapsed 48 hours after its launch.

But now the situation is different, and the 41-year-old is under a barrage of criticism, after his team is on the verge of being absent from the Champions League for the first time since the 2011-2012 season as a result of losing the two matches that were his final matches against Atalanta (0-1) and Milan, that is, his main rivals on The remaining three Champions League cards.

The newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport” reflected the mouth of the Juventus fans at the moment, saying: Even if he had all the excuses for beginners (in training), Pirlo did not improve during the season, criticizing the unrecognizable team, as he lacked character, Gameplay, impulsivity and organization.

The newspaper added: One may not care when the results are present regardless of the performances, but when the team is in trouble, the vision of the coach is helpless, without movement, unable to scream, this matter calls for intervention. Pirlo assumed responsibility for the defeat against Milan, but confirmed that he wanted to continue his work.

According to the press, the club’s management decided to continue the season with Pirlo before admitting thereafter that the daring bet on the former star had failed. The name Massimiliano Allegri was floated to return to the team that led him to the five-time league title (2015-2019) and to the Champions League final twice (2015 and 2017), and the name of his former French playmaker Zinedine Zidane has also returned to the arena again, in case he decides to leave his team The current Real Madrid of Spain. But before the expected departure, Pirlo will have the opportunity to save face by giving Juventus the card to qualify for the Champions League and win the Italian Cup at the expense of Atalanta on May 19, to add it to the Super Cup that was crowned in January.

The issue of participating in the Champions League is definitely not in the hands of Juventus, even if he won his last three matches against Sassuolo, Inter Milan and Bologna, but is linked to the results of Atalanta II, AC Milan III and Napoli IV. Absence from the Champions League will be a shock to the Portuguese star Ronaldo, who has not lost sight of this competition since 2003, which allowed him to become its historic goal (134 goals) and one post from the match record for the number of matches in it and registered in the name of his former Real Madrid teammate, goalkeeper Iker Casillas (177)

Away from the stadiums, the winds blow Juventus from all sides; Because he faces the risk of missing out from the Champions League next season, even if he attains one of the qualifying positions, as a result of his adherence to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Super League project. And after the spokesman for the major European clubs and very close to the president of the European Union, Alexander Ceferin, Agnelli became the number one enemy for the Confederation because of the Super League, which threatens Juventus to miss the Italian league next season if it sticks to the project, according to what threatened Monday the president of the local federation Gabrielli Gravina.

Aside from the dangers of sticking to the Super League, Agnelli must also bear the responsibility for betting on Pirlo and the financial adventure charged with contracting Ronaldo, and the last word will be John Elkan, chairman of the club’s owner, Exor, and the grandson of former Juventus owner Jani Agnelli. Elcan’s presence in the stands during the loss to Milan may be a sign of an upcoming change in the club, which may even affect people like the club’s vice president, former Czech midfielder Pavel Nedved, and football director Fabio Paratici.