Rome – The Juventus loses again in the Champions League (5 games out of 6), this time against the French side of Paris Saint Germain, 1-2 at the Turin Stadium but is in the Europa League thanks to Benfica who buried Maccabi Haifa 6-1.

A textbook goal by Mbappé, who enters the area, adjusts the ball with his left hand and sends it right into the right corner of the Juventus goal. He will then be the captain of Juventus Bonucci to recover the disadvantage in the 39th minute against the Parisians thanks to Cuadrado’s head cross.

At the resumption it is Mendeson a pass by Mbappé, to double for the Parisians in the 69th minute. The entrance to Chiesa’s Juventus at 74 ‘ after a geological era of absence – ten months – he is greeted by a roar from the fans but does not change the relations on the pitch. A goal by Locatelli in the 78th minute gives the Bianconeri hope for a few moments but the offside is obvious and the result remains unchanged until the end.