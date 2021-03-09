Juventus Football Club Turin beat Lisbon FC Porto and were eliminated from the 1/8 finals of the Champions League. This is reported by “Championship”.

The meeting took place at the Allianz – Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy and ended 3: 2 after extra time in favor of the hosts. From the side of Turin, Federico Chiesa scored with a double and Adrian Rabiot. Sergio Oliveira scored two goals from Porto.

Despite Juventus’ victory in the match, Porto reached the Champions League quarterfinals. In this they were helped by two goals scored away. In addition, the Dragons won the home match 2: 1. The opponent of the Portuguese team will be known by the results of the draw.