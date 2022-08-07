In the last five matches between the two teams, less than two goals have been scored only once. It is played today at the Continassa after the red light in Tel Aviv

Juventus-Atletico Madrid has given emotions and magic in recent years. Above all, it is impossible not to mention the eighth final of the Champions League in 2019, seasoned by the historic hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo to overturn the score in the return leg. Domenica Allegri and Simeone find themselves opposing in a friendly match, with very different reasons given the context. But for both of them it is the last real pre-season test in view of the start of Serie A and Liga.

HERE JUVE – One win, one draw and one defeat. This is the balance sheet of Juve’s international friendlies which in July gave way only to the other team from Madrid, Real, after the defeat against Barcelona. Very recent is the test match in Villar Perosa, won by 2-0 with the bianconeri of the Under 23s. There will be no Pogba against Atletico. The Frenchman has opted for conservative therapy and will not go under the knife to fix the knee grain. McKennie and Rabiot were also absent due to injury. All the more reason, from Sassuolo’s point of view, Allegri wants confirmation from the owners to clear up the latest training doubts. See also National vs. Millionaires: memes exploded social networks

HERE ATHLETIC – The last outing of Simeone’s team tastes like Liga. A convincing 4-1 trimmed to Cadiz which testifies to a decent pre-season in terms of results and play. At the end of July, the Colchoneros imposed themselves on Manchester United with the return to the goal of Joao Felix. While the great ex of the challenge, Alvaro Morata, scored against Cadiz. It is not excluded that the Spanish striker will be back in Turin in a couple of weeks, again with the black and white shirt. Allegri hopes for it, but on Sunday he will have the Atletico jersey.

PREVIOUS – Contrary to what Simeone’s defensive game plots suggest, Juve-Atletico has often stood out for goals and comebacks in the last five years. In the 2019-20 season they were drawn in the same Champions League group: a draw and a Juventus success. The year before, however, Cristiano Ronaldo took the stage by signing a hat-trick and allowing Allegri to fly to the quarterfinals, after Wanda’s 2-0. In the middle there is a friendly match dated 10 August 2019, practically three years ago, when the Madrid team won 2-1 with a brace from the usual Joao Felix. See also Argentina vs. Colombia: follow live minute by minute

PRONOSTIC – The precedents with goals also direct this luxury test towards a race with guaranteed emotions. The prediction therefore goes towards a match with more than two goals, with both of them signing at least one seal: Goal + Over 2.5 pays twice the stakes for the bookmakers. More difficult to say for the victory. The odds speak in favor of the Iberians, given at 2.10, while the Bianconeri are played at 3.25. Even less likely the X at 3.40: considering the pre-season and the many unknowns, the most prudent bet is represented by the 1X offered at 1.30.

