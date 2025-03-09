















































The encounter Juventus – Atalanta of series A, which is disputed in Juventus stadium to 20:45 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Juventus – Atalanta

Classification and statistics between Juventus – Atalanta

Juventus arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Hellas Verona



while Atalanta played her last game of Serie A



Venezia



. He Juventus Currently occupies the position number 4 of series A with 52 points, while its rival, the

Atalantaoccupies the Post 3 With 58 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of Serie A, the Juventus calendar, the Atalanta calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.