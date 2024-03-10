Juventus Atalanta live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS ATALANTA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 6 pm Juventus and Atalanta take the field at the Allianz stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 28th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Juventus Atalanta live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Juventus Atalanta kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Sunday 10 March 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Juventus Atalanta on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Alcaraz, Iling Junior; Church, Milik. All. Allegri ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Lookman, Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere. All. Gasperini

