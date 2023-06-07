The Super League may be mortally wounded in the coming days. Juventus de Turin, one of the three clubs of the twelve founders that, together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​had not yet expressed their desire to leave the groundbreaking competition, has ordered its two Spanish partners to a meeting in which they will present their intention to abandon the project. “Juventus Football Club informs that it has sent a communication to the other two clubs that, like Juventus, have not exercised their withdrawal from the Super League Project (Fútbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid Club de Futbol) in order to start a period of discussion between the three clubs about the possible exit of Juventus from the Super League Project ”, read the statement from the Turin club. The Italian entity, which is listed on the stock exchange, also informed the Italian stock market of its intentions.

According to sources close to UEFA, the communication from the Italian entity, advanced by the Relevo sports website, included the clause that Juventus intends to use to renounce its participation in the revolutionary European competition. These same sources do not rule out that Barcelona will also end up giving up the Super League.

The step taken by Juventus occurs without the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) having yet ruled on whether UEFA and FIFA abuse their dominant position in the organization of international club competitions. The opinion of the general lawyer of the European Union issued last June was already a blow to the Super League by recognizing UEFA as the body indicated by EU regulations to structure European competitions, although it admitted that the Super League could be carry out as long as it was organized outside the structures of the European body.

This new setback also occurs only four months after the Super League rectified its initial elitist format, which was closed by guaranteeing the permanent participation of the 12 founders and the rest of the participants by invitation. In February, A22, the company that promotes the Super League, presented a decalogue with which it aspires to replace the Champions League with a competition that includes more than 60 clubs and with a minimum of 14 games. If Juventus’ resignation is confirmed, only Real Madrid and Barcelona would support the new plan.

During yesterday afternoon, sources close to A22 did not deny the information, but they did say that the threats of sanction from UEFA had caused the movement of Juventus and that they would take “the appropriate legal actions”. However, the Turin club denied coercion by the European football governing body in its statement: “Many of the reconstructions reported by the press about the content of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of possible sanctions from UEFA) do not Are true”.

sanctions

UEFA is in a position to dictate a strong punishment to Juventus after being penalized in Italy with the loss of ten points for altering their accounts. The accounting cheats consisted of giving a value above the market to players that he exchanged with other clubs. The capital gains recorded in cases such as the transfer of Pjanic to Barcelona were inflated. This also led to the disqualification for two years of its president Andrea Agnelli, a great ally of Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta to keep the Super League project alive after the resignation, two days after announcing its creation, of Manchester United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid. If the shock of these nine clubs was due to the popular outcry that arose against a competition that did not take into account the sporting merit to access it, that of Juventus is now presented as a political move to try to reduce the possible sanction of UEFA to a single year. With the ten points that have been subtracted, the Italian team has the right to participate in the Conference League next season. Not playing what is considered the third European competition would not be a greater evil for Juventus.

The disappearance from the scene of Andrea Agnelli, who despite being godfather to one of the sons of UEFA president Alexander Ceferin hid the birth of the Super League from him, may lead to a less harsh sanction than expected.

The new president of Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero, and the new general director, Maurizio Scanavino, have tried to approach positions with UEFA during the last weeks. At the meeting arranged for next week with Real Madrid, both will present their reasons for abandoning a project that aspires to change the structures of European and world football as they are known until today.

