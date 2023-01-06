At the beginning of the season, the outlook for Jordi Alba was not very encouraging: Barcelona’s historic left-back did not paint to be a key piece in Xavi’s plans, as the coach was stunned by Alex Balde’s sporting level during the preseason and he was betting on ownership of the ‘plane’ over whoever was Messi’s best partner for years.
The culés tried to get the veteran winger out in the previous summer market, however, it was a mission that they did not complete successfully, since the footballer refused to leave and also few teams were willing to pay one hundred percent of his salary. That being the case, Jordi stayed in the squad and little by little added minutes due to the need to rotate due to wear and tear and injuries, but now in the winter market, once again a door opens for the defender to change homes .
Sport affirms that in the last hours people from Juventus had an approach with the Barcelona board of directors to probe the possible transfer of Alba in the winter market, since the Italians are not at all satisfied with the performance of Alex Sandro and see in Jordi a deluxe reinforcement for his left wing. Unfortunately for the Turin team, Jordi does not want to leave the team until the end of the season, despite this the Vecchia Signora’s intentions are to give him a significant salary in July to finally bring him into their ranks.
