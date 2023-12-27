Juventus-Bremer, official renewal

Gleison Bremer has renewed with Juventus until 2028. The Brazilian defender signed the contract extending a further year on the previous deadline (30 June 2027). Annual extension for the central defender born in 1997 who Juve took in the summer of 2022 from Turin with a raise (thanks to the money from the sale of De Ligt to Bayern Munich) which put Inter offside.

“I am very excited about the renewal until 2028, I am happy to continue with JuventusI hope to do very well and continue on this path – the words of Gleison Bremer – A year and a half ago I chose Juve because they are a winning team, a group capable of winning nine Scudetti in a row, but what they have done the difference was that as soon as I arrived here I understood that Juventus is a family.”

Bremer on the current season. “This year things are going decidedly better: the first season here at Juventus was an acclimatization for me, I have experienced many different situations. In recent months, even with the arrival of the new managers, I have found greater serenity and I have learned from the mistakes made in the early days, which are normal for them to exist. Now I feel really comfortable. Now I have much more awareness of my strength and qualities: playing once a week, there is more time to train and prepare physically.”

Juventus-Bremer renews and thinks about the championship: 'Aware of Inter's strength'

The Juventus defender on the match against Roma and the Scudetto challenge that Juve launches against Inter. “It will be a complicated match against Roma and I know well that it won't be easy to compete against Lukaku: it will be a difficult challenge and I will have to demonstrate that I continue on my growth path. You deal with an attacker like that in various ways, based on the position on the pitch in which you find yourself facing him.” On the objectives. “This year we are an aware group, new guys have arrived to lend us a hand, but we know well that we haven't won anything yet: we are aware of Inter's strength and our task is to stay there.”

