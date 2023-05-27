La Gazzetta dello Sport: UEFA may exclude Juventus from European competition due to fraud

The Italian “Juventus” was under threat of exclusion from European competition. This is reported La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As it became known to the source, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) may suspend the team for a year or more. It is noted that the organization is unhappy with the fact that Juventus did not abandon the Super League project.

In addition, the leaders of Turintsy do not maintain contact with the head of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin. Also, the organization is paying attention to the case of fictitious capital gains and fraud with salaries and problems with compliance with financial fair play.

On May 22, the Federal Court of Appeal of the Italian Football Federation deprived Juventus of ten points in the Italian championship in the 2022/2023 season. In January, the team was already deducted 15 points, but three months later the decision was challenged.

In November 2022, President Andrea Agnelli and most of the Juventus leadership resigned. At the same time, they were accused of overestimating the transfer cost of players, understating the cost of employees and hiding the true size of the salaries of football players.