Juventus and the assault of an Arab consortium: the indiscretion of Luca Momblano

Juventus made in Arabia? Will the Juventus club pass from John Elkann’s Exor to a new owner in the medium term? According to what Luca Momblano told Telelombardia there would be an assault “by a consortium, at least by an Arab consortium. There is a fund that has put forward a potential offer for Juventus, we are talking about JP Morgan. Evidently in this At the moment Juventus is considered, I won’t say scalable, but probably negotiable”, the words of the TL journalist.

“From this point of view here, be careful because initially it was the PIF fund that came forward, had also asked for a rough valuation which was available to reach 1.8 billion, but for the entire package – Luca Momblano’s words – Exor does not hold the entire package, but at the moment there are other Arab assaults for Juventus and there isn’t a total foreclosure from what I understand. Of course, calm down.”

Juventus sale? No to sale in 2023

According to this reconstruction, however, Juventus should not change hands this year: “I don’t know that Exor has put Juventus up for sale, but be careful because this is the year of the centenary 2023 and once this year is bypassed, they tell me that Juventus can be purchased directly, on the 60% shares of Exor with direct negotiation “.

