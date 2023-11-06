Juventus anti-Inter for the scudetto? Miretti beats Fiorentina. Milan and Naples further away

Inter tries to escape the Scudetto in November and only Juventus are left in their wake (two points behind the leaders, while Pioli’s Milan remains firm on the pedals (at -6) and Napoli tries to find the rhythm again but remains behind (-7). The Bianconeri beat Fiorentina, with a very precious 1-0 by Miretti. The first in Serie A for the class of 2003: “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time, I’m happy. I’ve been looking for it for a long time and it’s finally arrived, but the important thing is to have brought home the three points.” One of the first to congratulate him was Marchisio, Juve’s prince on social media, which is legitimate: among other things, the former midfielder also scored the first goal in Serie A against Fiorentina: “Claudio wrote to me several times to encourage me and so I thank him because he also made himself feel close, this coincidence makes everything more beautiful.”

Miretti goals, Allegri’s prophecy before Fiorentina-Juventus

Just on the eve of Fiorentina-Juventus, Max Allegri had made a sort of prophecy about Miretti: “One thing that absolutely must improve is scoring goals. He often shoots, he often has favorable opportunities… But it has happened to many young players. Fabio has the shot, the other day he came in gave unpredictability. He still has to gain experience, despite the fact that he already has more than 50 appearances at Juventus.” And the goal arrived less than 24 hours later.

Fabio Miretti celebrates, first goal in Serie A and Juventus advances to Florence (photo Lapresse)



Juventus anti-Inter, Max Allegri’s masterpiece. The secret? Bunker defense

Doesn’t Juve play spectacular football, as some Juventus fans point out? In the meantime, however, the Juventus team is flying high in the standings (+7 compared to a year ago) and is the only team capable of keeping up with Inter. A masterpiece by Max Allegri, let alone the criticisms of the show. The Livorno coach’s secret? He has built a cynical, solid team that believes strongly in what he does. The result? Juventus is an impregnable bunker. Since that defeat against Sassuolo (4-2), scoring at the Signora has become an impossible task: zero goals conceded in the last six games (six goals conceded in eleven games like Inter, best defenses in the championship) with 16 points won on 18. Not only. Allegri had to give up Danilo in a hot moment of the season and gave confidence and launched a Rugani excellent in performance (alongside Gatti and Bremer). And the door of Szczesnyas we said, is an impregnable fort: 8 clean sheets out of eleven. Without forgetting that Max has never had Pogba in midfield and has lost Fagioli in recent weeks. The attack? Here the Juventus coach was good at alternating Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean and Milik.

Thus Milan were reached and overtaken (beaten in the direct match at San Siro) and Inter were held there by just two points, with the Italian derby around the corner (first Cagliari then after the break they challenge the Nerazzurri, both at the Allianz Stadium). Juventus still not conceding a goal? “I’m happy for the victory because it’s been five years since Juventus won in Florence and for what the boys did against a Fiorentina team that plays very well, in the first half we did well with two situations where we missed the last pass. Rugani? He’s been playing at Juventus for eight years and he knows what it means, today he plays as a veteran and has been greatly underestimated because on a defensive level he is one of the best, as well as an extraordinary boy”, the words of Max Allegri to Sky Sport .

