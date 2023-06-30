Rome (AFP)

Juventus, the seventh Italian Football League, announced on Friday the departure of its veteran Colombian international, Juan Cuadrado, after he defended the colors of the “Bianconeri” for eight seasons.

“Thank you Panetta! It’s been eight rich, special and unforgettable seasons,” Juventus wrote on their website on the last day of the 35-year-old’s contract.

Cuadrado, who plays as a defender, winger and right midfielder, joined Juventus in 2015 from Chelsea, and won eleven titles with the “old lady”, including five league titles (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and four in the local cup. (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021).

Cuadrado, known for his activity, quick runs on the right side and millimeter passes, suffered in his last season with Juventus, which pinned hopes on his promising new American striker Timothy Weah, son of the Italian Milan star and former French Paris Saint-Germain, current Liberian president George, to succeed Cuadrado.

And the Italian media reported that Weah, 23, passed a medical examination on Thursday and signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri, noting that the formalization of this deal will take place in the coming days after the official opening of the summer transfer window scheduled for Saturday in Italy.