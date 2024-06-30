Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/30/2024 – 17:46

Juventus (Italy) announced this Sunday (30) the signing of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was at Aston Villa (England). The player, who is competing in the Copa América with the Brazilian team, signed with the Italian team for five seasons.

The clubs did not provide financial details of the deal, but British media reported that Juventus signed the 26-year-old Brazilian for around 50 million euros.

Related news: Douglas Luiz è Ⓑ Ⓐ Ⓒ Ⓝ Ⓡ — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 30, 2024

Douglas Luiz, who was revealed by Vasco da Gama, was signed by Manchester City (England) in 2017, but did not play for the team led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola and was loaned to Girona (Spain) for two seasons.

A gold medallist for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics (2020), the midfielder signed for Aston Villa in 2019 and helped the English team qualify for the UEFA Conference League and the Champions League in successive campaigns.

* With information from the Reuters news agency.