Juventus-Nantes 1-1, sensational penalty denied to Juve

It ends 1-1 Juventus-Nantes (Vlahovic scores in the 13th minute equalizes in the 60th minute Blas) and the passage of the Europa League round is complicated for the black and white people who will have to win qualification in France. But Max Allegri’s team has to complain not only with bad luck (two poles: one of Chiesa and one of Di Maria) for a referee episode that could have handed her the victory in the first leg match. At the 95th header by Bremer who, on Cuadrado’s cross, takes the ball away from Locatelli, without finding the goal, but there is a hand ball in the area by Centonze which changes the trajectory of the ball. The VAR checks and recalls the referee Joao Pinheiro who then reviews the action, but gives a foul by Bremer and concedes the punishment for Nantes. Let’s see what the former referee Marelli said to Dazn.

Juventus-Nantes, Marelli: “An obvious penalty, there is no foul by Bremer”

“Very noticeable hand touch. The Nantes player’s arm position is significantly higher than the arm line and as we know this is automatically a penalty kick – the analysis of the former referee Luca Marelli to Dazn on the discussed episode of the match between Juventus and Nantes – Surprisingly after the on field review it was decided for a foul by Bremer that I can’t see. It’s true that Bremer has his hands on his opponent’s shoulders, but it’s a very normal dynamic. If we look at all the header goals, they have this dynamic. Bremer jumps alone and only touches the player’s shoulders towards the end.”

Juventus-Nantes, failed expulsion of Castelletto. Marelli’s moviola in Dazn

Marelli in his slow motion to Dazn highlights the foul on Vlahovic which in the second half of Juventus-Nantes could lead to Castelletto’s red card: “This is an easy yellow card (the second one) because it interrupts a potentially dangerous action. Castelletto enters directly on the player who had jumped him and was facing so many meters in front. A completely missed second yellow card, obviously the VAR could not intervene not being a straight red.”

