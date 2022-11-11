John Elkann wants Evelina Christillin for the presidency of Juve

Evelina Christillin. This is the name that Andrea Agnelli fears more than any other, now inexorably at odds with his cousin – and holder of the stock exchange strings – John Elkann. According to Gigi Moncalvoin his latest book Lambs Knives, of which Affaritaliani.it may publish some pages (read the text here) the president of Exor is not happy with the work of Andrea Agnelli.

Sports management in recent years has failed; the Ronaldo operation that has actually weighed down the coffers of the Old Lady for years to come; the choice to resort to possible fictitious capital gains is execrable despite a recently recapitalized budget heavily in the red of 255 million. Because of this John Elkann he looks around to replace his cousin: but with whom? The most terrible voice would be that of Evelina Christillinwife of Gabriele Galateri of Genolawhich – always second Moncalvo – she would be very good at sponsoring herself having passed the vulgarity that she is due to be awarded the Winter Olympics 2006 right in Turin.

“Inadequate. Not up to par. No longer suitable. Now unpresentable.” After the explosion of the capital gains affair and the budget messes for the deferral of salaries due to the pandemic, with the consequent intervention of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, John had expressed himself thus on Andrea Agnelli during a restricted meeting that the owner of Juventus (through the Exor) had called urgently.

What was and what is the best strategy for dealing with the troubles arising from the most recent companies at the top of the club? His outburst, which some had defined “unusual” in comparison to John’s usual prudence, had occurred in the presence of trusted lawyers, consulted to address the problem and assess the consequences of the investigation that sees three of the club’s top executives under investigation. and three former senior managers. [leggi il testo nel pdf]

