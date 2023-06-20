Juventus, Andrea Agnelli appeals to the Tar against the two-year disqualification for the capital gains case

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has appealed to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the two-year disqualification for the capital gains case.

Just today the deadline for presenting an appeal to the administrative justice against the decision of the Coni Sports Guarantee Board expired. In April, the highest instance sports justice body confirmed the 24-month inhibition for the capital gains case, which cost Juventus a 10-point penalty.

As regards the case relating to the so-called “salary maneuver”, the former president of the Juventus club has refused the plea deal accepted by the other managers and will appear before the sports judges on June 15th. Agnelli and other Juventus executives also risk going to trial as part of the Prisma investigation, which forced them to resign last November.

They are accused by the Turin prosecutor of various financial crimes, ranging from false communications to the market to false accounting, up to insider trading. After the request for indictment, the defense asked to move the venue of the trial to Milan or Rome. The Cassation, consulted by the judge for the preliminary hearing, will make a decision on 6 September.